Sashabaw Road roundabout project delayed one week

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The roundabout construction at the intersection of Oakhill and Sashabaw roads has been postponed until Sept. 7.

The intersection was set to close on September 1, but closure was delayed due to utility issues, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The detour for the intersection on Sashabaw is Seymour Lake Road to Baldwin Road to Clarkston Road and back to Sashabaw, and vice versa. The detour for Oakhill Road is Perry Lake Road to Seymour Lake Road to Dartmouth Road and back to Oakhill Road, and vice versa.

The project is still expected to be completed in mid-November.