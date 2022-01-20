School board appointment

By David Fleet

Editor

On Wednesday night the Goodrich School Board appointed Matthew Bohlen as the new school board member. Bohlen replaces trustee David Cramer who recently stepped down after more than 10 years of service.

Bohlen was selected from four candidates who had applied for the seat that will expire in December 2022.

“I currently have 19 family members that are part of Goodrich Area Schools,” wrote Bohlen in his application. “My wife is a teacher at Oaktree, and I am a volunteer coach in the district. I’ve had 41 family members who have graduated from Goodrich.”

Bohlen is an educator and has worked in K-12 and higher education since 2002. He currently is an Integrated Account Manager, Carnegie Higher Education. He also worked as Associate Director, Office of Graduate Programs, UM-Flint and as Admissions Counselor for many years. In addition, Bohlen served as admissions counselor at Baker College Flint. He earned a Master of Education degree from the University of West Georgia and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Flint.