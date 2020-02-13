School board appoints trustee

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- During a special meeting on Wednesday night the school board of education appointed Tim Zirnhelt as a trustee. Trustee Ashley Herriman was absent with notice.

“We had five good candidates,” said Greg Main, school board president. “Tim had the experience as a board member that we need right now with the upcoming bond extension vote this May.”

It was a tough decision, all the candidates were outstanding. We encourage all the candidates to get on the ballot for this fall.”

Zirnhelt will replaced Trustee Jennifer Riggs, who resign her position as of Jan. 28, 2020. Zirnhelt will serve the remainder of Riggs’ term which expires Dec. 31, 2020. She was elected to a six year term in November 2014. Zirnhelt along with other candidates would need to be apply by July 21, 2020 to be on the November ballot. An applicant must be a registered voter who resides in the Goodrich school district.

Five candidates applied for the appointment: Shaun Kovatch, David Lauinger, Ginny Yuschak, Scott VanSumeren and Timothy J. Zirnhelt. They each were interviewed by the school board for about 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

As veteran board member, Zirnhelt was first elected in June 2003 and served until December 2016. He also served as trustee in 2018 for a few months.