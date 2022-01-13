School board OKs $1.2 million in GMS renovations

By David Fleet

Goodrich- On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve bids for upgrades for the Goodrich Middle School. Treasurer Kurt Schulte was absent with notice. A total bid package of $1,230,707.

“We took the low bidder in each case,” said Wayne Wright.

On Aug. 4, 2020 school district voters approved a $20,930,000 bond extension proposal. The bond did not increase taxes rather extend the debt out until about 2030. Following an extensive facilities and condition assessment study of school district buildings that total $45.9 million in upgrades, $26.5 million or 57 percent were recognized as critical within the next 1-3 years.

The bids approved on Monday included: West Bloomfield based DKI International-demolition $9,400; Brothers & Bricks, LLC.-masonry $93,421; Flint-based J Perez Construction, Architectural woodwork & specialties, $116,000; Livonia-based JD Candler Roofing Co., membrane roofing $696,385; Detroit-based, Glasco Corp., glass and glazing, $88,640; Flint-based Central Interior/Integrity Interiors, Inc., gypsum assemblies, $101,129;Flint-based Skaff Furniture Carpet One, flooring $22,575; Flint-based Niles Construction Services, painting and wall covering $44.069; Troy-based ASI Signage Innovations, signage $1,500; Shelby Township-based Sheer Shop, roller window shades, $4,378; Rochester Hills-based K&S Ventures, mechanical, $20,210 and Washington, Mich.-based Wades Electrical Contracting, electrical $49,900.