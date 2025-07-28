School board OKs $39.5M bond proposal

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve the filing of the ballot language for the November 2025 district bond proposal. The proposed bond would be for $39.5 million over 10 years, and would be a zero-tax-rate increase.

Trustee Kimberly Smith-Kulaga voted against the motion.

“Essentially, what that means is that we can now have a ballot,” said District Superintendent Carly Stone. “We will have an election in Brandon for that on November 4.”

Barton Mallow, the firm managing the potential bond, conducted a full analysis of the district facilities and prioritized potential upgrades. They also conduced a community survey and a focus group to put together a project list for the next ten years.

The bond projects would include interior upgrades to the high school, renovation of secondary level media centers, technology upgrades, new furniture, buses and upgrades to athletic areas, particularly the Harvey-Swanson Elementary track and field.

“It’s quite costly to take on the track work, and we know it’s used a lot by the community,” said Stone. “This is a ten-year bond, so we’re trying to forecast out what our needs would be. We’re trying to make sure the district is viable and current for the next ten years.”

Smith-Kulaga said the reason she voted no was due to the 2021 bond not yet being finished and reviewed. The 2021 bond projects are planned to wrap up by the end of 2025.

“I have long been an advocate for these school bonds to improve educational facilities, especially given that the state of Michigan provides bonds as a primary funding mechanism for capital improvements,” she said. “While I do not think the system is ideal, I recognize that it is the system the school districts must navigate in order to execute critical upgrades to infrastructure and learning environments. It is from this position of support for responsible voter-approved investment that I have arrived at my decision to vote no on the current bond proposal. We have unfinished business from the 2021 bond. We’ve got projects still underway and final financial reconciliation that’s not completed.”