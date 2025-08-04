School board OKs $64M bond proposal

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — On Monday night the Goodrich Board of Education voted 7-0 to place a zero tax rate increase bond for $64 million on the Nov. 4, 2025 ballot. There will be no change in the current millage.

The bond projects will enhance safety and security, upgrade and replace infrastructure, renovate building interiors and fine arts and athletic spaces. In addition, the bond will also fund updates to furniture in classrooms K-12.

“There are long overdue identified needs derived from our community feedback,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “We have a great community, great students, we need to give them a great learning environment and facilities.”

“Now is the time,” he said. “Our facilities are aging and they will only continue to deteriorate in many areas of our district. The costs will not be any lower tomorrow.”

This bond has been a part of the strategic plan and road map since 2018, but more recently revisited in the 2024-2025 school year.

“We’re capturing our maintenance needs with this bond as well as adding some community wants,” he said. “Our facilities require the upgrades to match the needs of our students not only today but years down the road.”

According to the strategic plan established in 2018 area voters approved a zero tax rate increase bond in 2020 for $20.9 million. The funding only covered a portion of the assessment findings and now the second segment of the plan is necessary.

Greg Main, school board president commended the work of the district facility and infrastructure committee for their diligence in developing a comprehensive facility plan.

“At the end of the day it’s all about ensuring students are able to learn, create, compete and grow to their potential in a safe and secure environment. As board members elected by our constituents we have the duty to provide the financial framework to achieve that goal.”