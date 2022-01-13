School board trustee Cramer steps down, seat open

By David Fleet

Editor

After more than a decade of meetings, budget workshops, building bonds and advocating for student academic excellence in the district, School Board Treasurer David Cramer has stepped down.

“In my 10 plus years serving on the Goodrich Board of Education I have had the privilege of serving with some of the highest quality individuals in a great community full of wonderful students, staff and parents,” said Cramer, who first joined the board in 2010 as temporary trustee for Trustee Jim Bertrand who had resigned.

Cramer was first elected to the board for a two-year term in May 2011. He was then reelected in 2014 and again in 2020, where he served the last two years of Trustee Linda Jackson’s term which would have expired in December 2022. “We do not and probably will never agree on every issue 100 percent of the time but, if at the end of the day you put the best interest of all students first, you can never really go wrong,” he said. “ I would like to thank the Community and School for their support and wish you all nothing but the best in the future.”

The Goodrich School Board is seeking candidates to fill his vacancy, until the term expires December 2022. Applicants must be U.S. citizen and a qualified and registered elector of the district. Any interested parties can submit a one-page resume and letter of interest to jmoll@goodrichschools.org by 4.p.m., Jan. 17.

Interviews will be conducted at a special board meeting on Wednesday 6 p.m., Jan. 19.