School board vacancy

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon — The Brandon Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy on the board following the resignation of a board member.

“Our roles are to preserve and improve the quality of our school district by setting our vision, goals and policies,” said Diane Salterboard president. “It is important to have someone who can work collaborative yet make decisions based on facts and data.”

Anyone interested has to submit a letter of interest and resume to 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, by Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. Address letters to the Brandon Board of Education. Emailed letters and resumes can be sent to mschubring@brandon.k12.mi.us. The appointment is for a four-month term that ends on Dec. 31, 2022.

The board of education will interview candidates during an open meeting on Sept. 7 starting at 7 p.m. After all of the interviews, the board will discuss who they would like to appoint and why.

They are planning to swear in the new board member at the Sept. 19 board meeting.