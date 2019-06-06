School evacuated due to natural gas leak

Goodrich- At 8:25 a.m., June 5, a trailer parked at Reid Elementary School, 7501 Seneca St. for an assembly accidentally hit a bypass valve on the outside of the building causing a gas leak. The gas was quickly shut off but as a precaution, all child care students and staff in the building were evacuated to the school bus garage.

The school buses were able to transport students to the bus garage for safety and eventually all students were bused to the high school.

The Genesee County Sheriff Deputies, Atlas Township Fire department and Consumers Energy were called to the scene to assess the situation and repairs were made. Following the repairs were made, gas checks were performed by Atlas Township Fire Department and Consumers Energy. At 11 a.m., when the all clear was given, students boarded buses to return to Reid Elementary. While at the high school students were supervised by all staff and went to the auditorium to watch a movie and eat their snack.

“Please know in this situation, our first concern and responsibility is to children,” wrote Beth Millerschin, Reid Elementary principal. “We update parents and the community as quickly as possible. We thank you for your continued support and appreciate all the understanding and help from our staff, first responders, and our families. A big thanks to our students who let their leadership shine. They did an amazing job in this unfamiliar situation.”