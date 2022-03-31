Schools of Choice reopen

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On March 28, the school board of trustees voted 6-0 to adopt a resolution exercising the option permitted by Section 105 of the State School Aid Act, to operate a Schools of Choice program for the 2022-23 school year. The district will continue to accept applications for enrollment of non-resident students from outside of the district who reside within a constituent district with the Genesee Intermediate School District.

The board also voted 6-0 to accept non-resident students from outside of the district who are residents of intermediate school districts contiguous to the Genesee Intermediate School District. The district continues to allow unlimited enrollment in grades K-12.

In 2021 the board voted to OK’d a limited Schools of Choice enrollment over a three week period accepting certain numbers, said Wayne Wright district superintendent.

“This year we opened (Schools of Choice) up to everybody,” he said. “Just like we did in the past.”

Currently about 25 of every 100 students in the district are Schools of Choice. Currently the enrollment of the district is 1,984. The district is paid $8,700 per student and next year it is projected to increase by about $400 per student.

In October 2017 with a student count of 2,060 students enrolled in the district 453 were Schools of Choice/non-resident students. Similarly, during the 2016 school year, a total of 429 were enrolled in the district as Schools of Choice/non-resident students.