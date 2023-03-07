Scott Hevel

Scott Wesley Hevel of Ortonville, Michigan; passed away on March 2, 2023.

He was 42 years old. Born on December 11, 1980 to David and Deborah Hevel, Scott was a proud alumni of Brandon High School and Central Michigan University, and an avid fan of Michigan State football and basketball. He was a wonderful husband to his wife, Jessica (Stone) for 13 years, and the best daddy to their 3 daughters, Olivia, Lyla and Emma. Scott was a talented wood flooring installer and refinisher, and owner of Hevel Flooring in Ortonville. Scott was a large, yet gentle presence. He was kind, quick to laugh, and possessed a great sense of humor. He was always ready to lend a helping hand; so much so, that family and friends often exclaimed “Everybody Needs a Scottie!” He was happiest when spending time with family and friends on Sylvan Lake in Waterford, Northern Michigan’s Torch Lake, and gathering with his and Jessica’s amazing and longtime circle of friends. In addition to Jessica, their children, and his parents, Scott is survived by sister Shannon Hevel, in-laws Tim and Laurette Stone, brother in-law Andrew Weber, sister in-law Danielle Weber, nephew Cole and nieces Madelyn and Anna. The immense loss felt by so many is softened by their memories and love for Scott, the gift of having known and been loved by him, and eased by the belief that we will someday see him again in Heaven. Visitation will be held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 5929 S. Main Street in Clarkston, MI, on Friday, March 10, from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will take place at Our Lady of the Lakes, 481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford Saturday, March 11 at 12:00 PM. The family would like to thank their friends, community, and their Brandon School District family, for the incredible outpouring of love and support during this time. Any donations received will be deposited into an established college fund for Olivia, Lyla and Emma, payable to Jessica Hevel or Venmo @Hevel-Girls-College-Fund.