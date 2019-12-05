Scout troop to deliver holiday wreaths for local veterans

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-A day to remember veterans nationwide will be a little closer to home thanks to a group of scouts.

Dec. 14 is Wreaths Across America Day with an estimated 750,000 wreaths laid on veterans’ graves at 1,200 different locations across the country. Locally, wreaths were purchased by donations and will fill an estimated five, 40-foot-long Walmart semi trucks and delivered to Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Volunteers than place the wreaths on veteran’s graves.

In years past, Ortonville Girl Scout Troop 76460 along with parents and leaders made the trek to Great Lakes to assist with the project.

However, the popularity of the Wreaths Across America, which often draws thousands of people was a little overwhelming for the young scouts.

“It just so busy and crowded at Great Lakes it was really difficult for the girls to participate,” said Lisa Radke, troop leader. “The girls decided we could honor local veterans in the same way.”

So the troop collected money and purchased about 100 wreaths and in 2018 placed the greenery on veteran’s graves at the Ortonville Cemetery. The project picked up steam and this year the troop will return with about 60 wreaths, funded with their money. There are about 600 veterans buried at the Ortonville Cemetery.

“The cemetery kept the wreaths from last year so more graves will be decorated,” she said. “The parents along with the girls really have made this project happen.”

At 10 a.m., Dec. 15 the Ortonville VFW 586 along with Troop 76460 will gather at the Ortonville Cemetery for Wreaths Across Ortonville. Donations are still needed call Bronwyn Pizziketti (313) 399-5275 or Lisa Radke (586) 209-7256.