Second annual Goodrich Education Foundation Spring Gala

Goodrich — At 6 p.m., March 1, the Creekside Event Barn, 7388 S. State Road will host the second annual Goodrich Spring Gala. The Goodrich Education Foundation, Board of Education, district administration, staff, community and family members will honor and celebrate the 2025 Teacher of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Staff Member of the Year.

“The Goodrich Education Foundation is a wonderful supporter of the school district,” said Patty Plant, GHS Goodrich Class of 1974. “We are excited about the 2025 Gala and the support generated for the school district. The community is welcome to celebrate an amazing district and achievements.”

Plant, a long time community resident had three children graduate from Goodrich Schools, and currently has seven grandchildren enrolled.

The cost is $30 per ticket which includes appetizers and soft drinks, music, dancing and a photo booth. A cash bar is available. To order tickets go to www.goodrichschools.org

A silent auction to benefit the Goodrich Educational Foundation will also be available. In addition, new this year is a 50/50 drawing.

The Goodrich Educational Foundation was established in 1997, by long-time resident and former school board member, Nancy Smith. It is a 501(c) 3 organization that accepts tax deductible donations in order to fund projects that have the potential to improve, enhance, and stimulate learning for our Goodrich students; especially in places where sufficient revenue is not available.

The Goodrich Educational Foundation members include Karla Stebbins, Scott & Laurie VanSumeren, Patty Plant, Jennifer Bader, Kurt Schulte and Beth Millerschin.

The foundation accepts grant applications from staff once a year. Since its inception, the foundation has funded more than $79,000 in projects. Among the projects funded by the GEF were elementary PE equipment, texts and materials for the Oaktree Student Book Club, bean bag chairs for Title I readers, a book for the GMS school-wide bullying activity, independent reading books for AP Literature students, and a new point of sale touch station for the GHS school store. The GEF strives to cover what the district can’t.

“Last year the event was very successful and helped bring the community together,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “All monies donated to or raised by the Goodrich Educational Foundation directly impact Goodrich classrooms and students.”

The Foundation is still seeking sponsors and/or donations for the Silent Auction.

If interested contact Lisa Rafferty 810-591-2201.