Second annual Rib Eating Contest & RibFest at Bueche’s Food World

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp.— At noon, June 13, Bueche’s Food World, 400 North Ortonville Road will host the second annual Finger Lickin’ Rib Eating contest.

‘Grillin’ sponsors receive one contestant entry and signage in front of the sponsored contestant with all proceeds going toward the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund. Sponsorship is just $50 per rib eater who has three minutes to devour as many ribs as possible before a cheering crowd during RibFest in the Bueche’s parking lot. The area top ribbers are needed to take on the 2024 champion Brandon Athletic Director Jesse Johnson who walked away with the coveted Bronze Pig award.

The contest will be in conjunction with the annual Rib Fest, where grilled ribs $12.99 per rack or the rib meal $22.99 with all the sides will be available during the day for customers.