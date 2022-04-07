Second booster now available

By David Fleet

Editor

Last month, a second booster to prevent the COVID-19 virus was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine can be administered at least four months after the first booster, regardless of whether the first booster was mRNA or J&J.

Area pharmacies, including Ortonville Rite Aid, 10 S. Ortonville Road, Groveland Township provide the Moderna and Pfizer which can mixed and matched for the booster dose.

Jenny Roelandt, Ortonville Rite Aid, pharmacist and 2004 Brandon High School graduate said those who are eligible to receive the second booster and who have recently recovered from the disease, even the Omicron variant, should still receive the vaccine.

“Currently, there are no reliable tests that confirm how much immunity you get from having the disease, so getting the booster will add more protection against severe disease,” said Roelandt.

The second booster is available for those that received the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as their primary series and first booster who are 50 plus, or anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised 12 plus (Pfizer) and 18+ (Moderna).

It is available for anyone 18+ who received the J&J (Janssen) as their primary dose and booster, or 50 plus if the first dose was J&J and first booster was mRNA.