(In response to Achievements, a letter by Dale Bond, The Citizen, April 4, 2020)

Dear Editor,

Shame on you Mr. Bond. Your slanted, ill-informed, and misguided remarks scream to be challenged…and CORRECTED!!! Obama DIDN’T save the Auto Industry. A loan from CONGRESS did! And incidentally, Chrysler refused the loan offer because it carried with it, too many conditions, political conditions. Remember how the “Obama Team” went thru and refused loans to dealerships which had made contributions to the RNCC? Gotta love that selective memory of yours!

Obamacare??? Family separation??? What are you talking about? If it’s the pictures of young people being held at the border as illegal aliens then you need to call up that fantastic, selective memory of yours. Those pictures were taken back during the OBAMA PRESIDENCY but never published until AFTER Trump took office. The press then conveniently put the blame on President Trump! That’s a well documented FACT! And, incidentally, the children were separated from the adults because that is what the (immigration) law demands, not some convoluted assumption on your part. It’s the same law followed by EVERY lock-up facility in the United States! That law is there so that no child becomes a victim of a child predator. Never to see loved ones again? Your kidding, right? U.S law dictates and demands that ALL juvenile detainees be remanded to a (proven) family member. Always an adult, usually a parent. Validated paperwork is mandatory.

Obama and the Nobel Peace Prize. WHAT A JOKE THAT WAS!!! Where were you when hundreds of news outlets (paper, radio T.V) asked the same question: What did Obama do to earn that award? That question is still unanswered to this day. The answer of course is NOT a <><><>< thing.

Racist, birther campaign? Why, because he wanted Obama to prove his place of birth as is required by law before anyone can seek political office? To this day Obama has never produced his birth certificate. There are many who believe he was born in the Philippines or Africa…no one knows for sure. We do know that a relative whom the Press hunted down stated Obama was born in Africa to a white mother (U.S citizen/missionary worker). He was quickly silenced and when contacted for follow-up information he refused to talk to the press! Mr. Bond…Did you know that ALL the hospitals in existence during the supposed, stated year (s) of Obama’s birth in the Philippines were contacted by the press and NO, NO, NO records could be found of his claimed birth mother every having been a patient! Gosh…those records must be with the 4, yes 4, Social Security numbers that Obama has (had). Can you spell FRAUD? I think you can!!!

Sick and failing economy? Sick and dying country? Up until last week the U.S economy was going gangbusters. It suffered a setback but the last chance I had to look it was making a bounce back. Everyone I listened to said it was an overdue adjustment. The NYSE is expected to rebound shortly. I don’t think this country is dying! It is thriving!

Thank You,

Paul S. Lucas