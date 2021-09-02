By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., on Sept. 11, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and the Brandon School District will host ‘September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World’, an exhibition on the history of 9/11, during their weekly Farmer’s Market. The exhibition will be in Old Town Hall, 486 Mill St., Ortonville.

This year is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when a terrorist attack took down the twin towers in New York City and killed almost 3,000 people.

“Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events,” said DDA director Matt Jenkins.

“Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live.”

The educational exhibition presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications and personal stories told across 14 posters featuring artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s permanent collection. The event is open to the public.

In addition, they will also be hosting a Miracle Box activity. Miracle Boxes are boxes of supplies sent to soldiers overseas, and anyone can donate to cover postage, write a thank you note, or pack a box to send to deployed US Military members.

“As we witness history unfolding in our own time, the ways we choose to respond – both large and small – can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days,” said Jenkins.

Visit September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on September 11 at Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville. For more information about the exhibit, visit 911memorial.org.