By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- September is septic system awareness month, and the village is raising awareness with their month-long Septic Smart resolution. Each week the village will have a different septic notice posted on their website and facebook page, and postcards have gone out to all village residents. The third weeks’ notice is ‘don’t overload the commode.’

While there are many things that shouldn’t be sent down the drain in area with sewers, it is especially true of septic systems because any failures fall to the homeowner.

According to the EPA, things that shouldn’t be flushed (or put down a sink or tub drain) include:

-Cooking grease or oil

-Non-flushable wipes, such as baby wipes or cosmetic wipes

-Feminine hygiene products

-Condoms

-Dental floss or hair

-Diapers

-Cigarette butts

-Coffee grounds

-Cat litter (check to see if flushable litter is septic-safe)

-Paper towels or tissues

-Pharmaceuticals, such as pills

-Paint or paint thinners

-Household chemicals

It is also important to use discretion. If you think something might clog the drain, don’t flush it. The EPA also suggest not using chemical drain openers for a clogged drain, and suggests instead using boiling water or a drain snake. And it may be better for a septic system to not use a garbage disposal and get in the habit of throwing food waste out.

The village is partnering with Harrison Hoe Sanitation once again this year. Village residents who call during the month of September and make an appointment for a septic tank cleaning will receive a $20 discount as long as they mention their postcard when making their appointment. Call Harrison Hoe at (248) 627-5600 to make an appointment and watch for a weekly feature on septic system maintenance.

Also keep an eye out for the goodie bags from the DDA at Septemberfest, that will have dog waste bags, grease bags and more for septic protection and awareness.