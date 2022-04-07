Septemberfest expanded

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Due to attendee and vendor interest, Septemberfest will now be a four day event for 2022. Vendors and events hosted by Brandon Township Parks and Recreation will be on Saturday and Sunday. Previously, the parks and rec portion was only on Saturday.

“Last year we did a survey of the 90 plus vendors we had at Septemberfest to find out if our part, the township’s part, which is the Saturday, if they would like to move forward with having a two day vendor event, which will be the Saturday and Sunday,” said parks and recreation director Fred Waybrant. “We had overwhelming response, about 95 percent of them said yes, they would like to do that.”

In addition to the Brandon Recreation portion on Sept. 24-25, the Ortonville DDA will host food trucks on September 22, and the Lion’s Club sponsored beer tent will open on Sept. 23, making Septemberfest a four day event.

“I’ve already gotten the approval from the village to have the streets, the additional street shut-down,” said Waybrant.

During the regular meeting on Monday night, the township board voted unanimously to appoint trustees Steve Unruh and Bob Marshall and supervisor Jayson Rumball to the Septemberfest subcommittee, which also consists of other community members. The committee will work on funding as well as event planning.

“Basically we raise about $12-14,000 a year for a Saturday only,” he said. “So if we’re going to add another day, we’re going to have to look at sponsorships, more entertainment and the kid’s area.”

The committee is looking for volunteers and sponsors. Anyone interested can contact Waybrant at 248-627-4640.