By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- September is septic system awareness month, and the village is raising awareness with their month-long Septic Smart resolution. Each week the village will have a different septic notice posted on their website and facebook page, and postcards have gone out to all village residents. The first week’s notice is ‘protect it and inspect it!’

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), homeowners should have their system inspected by a qualified professional at least every three years, and tanks should be pumped when necessary, typically every 3-5 years. The village is partnering with Harrison Hoe Sanitation once again this year. Village residents who call during the month of September and make an appointment for a septic tank cleaning will receive a $20 discount as long as they mention their postcard when making their appointment. Call Harrison Hoe at 248-627-5600 to make an appointment and watch for a weekly feature on septic system maintenance.

Also keep an eye out for the goodie bags from the DDA at Septemberfest, that will have dog waste bags, grease bags and more for septic protection and awareness.