Ortonville- September is septic system awareness month, and the village is raising awareness with their month-long Septic Smart resolution. Each week the village will have a different septic notice posted on their website and facebook page, and postcards have gone out to all village residents. The fourth weeks’ notice is ‘Pump your tank’

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, tanks should be pumped as necessary, generally every 3-5 years. When a septic service provider comes to check your tank, he or she will inspect for leaks and examine the scum and sludge layers in the tank. If the bottom of the scum layer is within six inches of the T-shaped outlet, or if the top of the sludge layer is within 12 inches, the tank needs to be pumped. Keep track of the levels found by the professional for your records and to keep track of when to pump your tank. If repairs are recommended, repairs should be done as soon as possible.

The village is partnering with Harrison Hoe Sanitation once again this year.