Serving together: Motor City Mission

By David Fleet

Editor

Earlier this summer, five parish Youth Ministries had the opportunity to serve together in Flint during Motor City Mission.

The youth and adults from St. Anne Catholic Church of Ortonville; Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Highland; St. Patrick Catholic Church, White Lake; St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak and St. William, Walled Lake spent a day serving at Center For Hope and North End Soup Kitchen, Flint.

“It was a great day for those volunteering and those we served-we cleaned windows, spread mulch, weeded, sorted food and shelter supplies as well as any other projects,” said Kim Zernec, youth coordinator.

The day was hosted at St. Anne Church in Ortonville and ended with fellowship, a meal, games and reflection.

“We feel service is at the root of all we do as Christians and it’s so important to teach our young people this lesson early in life,” she said