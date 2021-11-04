Shannon Precision Fastener manufacturing facility

By David Fleet

Editor

Holly Twp.-In September, Madison Heights-based Shannon Precision Fastener began construction of a fastener manufacturing facility just north of Groveland Township.

The 170,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility currently under construction near McClelland Road and I-75 is expected to be operational by early 2023 and employ 80 to 100 people. Water and sewer capacity will be connected from Genesee County, with the potential to move the utlities south on Dixie Highway.

“We are excited to grow again our Holly facility and remain strong in our communities in which we operate,” said Edward L. Lumm, President/CEO of Shannon Precision Fastener, LLC. Lumm, a former Brandon resident, Holly native and 1983 graduate of Holly High School, became president and CEO in 2009 during the deepest part of the recession, and credits a staff of 250 very hard working individuals for the company’s success.

The new manufacturing facility is adjacent to the 71,000 square foot Shannon Precision Fastener distribution center opened in 2017.

Once completed this industrial complex, on Dixie Highway could employ several hundred people.

“We appreciate the support of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Oakland County Economic Development and Community Affairs group, and the Township of Holly. As we have proven in Madison Heights and Auburn Hills, we are confident that Holly will see that Shannon Precision Fastener is a company that you will be proud to have located in your community.”

Shannon Precision Fastener was recently awarded Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics. In addition, Shannon Precision Fastener was named one of Ford Motor Company Top Suppliers.

The distribution and manufacturing center is the newest in a series of expansions by Shannon Precision Fastener, which manufactures precision engineered fasteners primarily for automotive OEM’s that include powertrain, chassis, and safety critical applications. Shannon Precision Fastener, was founded in 2004 by Chuck O’Brien and Paul Morath.