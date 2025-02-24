Sharin’ O’ the Green returns for 2025

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund is once again holding their annual Sharin’ O’ the Green fundraiser for the month of March, in preparation for the Easter food collection and distribution.

“Sharin’ O’ the Green is an annual opportunity, where any funds donated to OCEF during the month of March that are marked as Sharin’ O’ the Green will be matched dollar for dollar up to $2,000 but the Village Church of Ortonville,” said OCEF Vice Chair Robin Loughlin.

The fundraiser runs through March in the spirit of the anonymous donor who founded Sharin’ O’ the Green in 2009. He passed in 2011.

OCEF provides food for area families in need, including holiday meals for distribution. There will be a list of needed donations for Easter out in mid-March.

Donations must be specified as ‘Sharin’ O the Green’, and they may be made through oceffoodpantry.org, or by cash or check made out to OCEF. Checks can be mailed to PO box 282, Ortonville, MI 48462. Cash or checks can also be placed in the locked OCEF donation box located at the service desk at Bueche’s Food World.

“We very much appreciate this special incentive offered by the Village Church of Ortonville and all of the wonderful businesses and individuals that donate to OCEF,” said Loughlin.