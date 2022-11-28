Sheriff K9 ‘Woody’ taking a bite out of stress

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. —The Brandon School District has a furry new friend.

Sheriff K9 Woody has been making his rounds with the current police liaison in the district, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who is part of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office K9 Comfort Unit.

“The little kids love it, the older kids love it, kids with special needs really love it,” said Lt. Greg Glover, OCSO Brandon Substation commander. “To have the dog in the schools with the resource officer is nothing but a positive reaction, not only do the students love the dog, but the teachers as well. It’s a comfort for them.”

Woody was introduced by sheriff Michael Bouchard on Sept. 5, and was assigned to Brandon. The unit was started by Bouchard over three years ago with Taser and Max, and in the last year has grown to include 10 dogs, all Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

“The sheriff’s department implemented it about a year ago,” said Glover. “It’s for a different purpose from the K9 unit, it’s a comfort dog.”

The purpose of the unit is strictly for comfort and to help calm people. Back in July, one of the members of the unit helped to defuse a combative man who had threatened family members, and the dog was able to calm the man without incident.

“People just gravitate to them,” said Bouchard back in July. “They smile, they pet the dogs. It’s like they just take a deep breath. You can almost watch the dogs absorb the anxiety.”

Woody lives with the school resource officer and his family, and goes to work at Brandon Schools five days a week.

“They’re a very well mannered breed,” said Glover. “They were chosen because of their temperament. That breed is very easy going, they’re quick learners, and they stay small.”