Sheriff releases new details in Atlas Township homicide

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-At about noon, Sunday July 11, Genesee County Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death near the 5100 block of South Vassar near Jordan roads, according to a report issued by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson on Facebook.

As of press time at noon, July 29 no suspects have been reported. Swanson recently updated the investigation and added more details in the case.

“Maybe something caught your eye. You may think that it’s not a big deal but in cases like this it is a big deal,” Swanson said.

At about 11 p.m., July 10, the victim Jesse James Byars, 34, left Outdoor Adventures, 4392 Davison Road in Richfield Township, drove southbound on Vassar Road near the Maple and Jordan roads area of the township. Sometime between 11 p.m., July 10 and noon July 11 Byars died. He was driving a green Dodge pickup truck with a red and white ORV in the bed of the truck. Byars who had a Flint address, but living in the township, was found dead in a wooded area near Vassar Road, where there did not appear to be a struggle, according to Swanson. He was shot and nothing appeared to be stolen from the crime scene. The family of Byars, said he had been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and had a learning disability.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Detectives along with the Michigan State Crime Lab and the FBI are assisting with the investigation.

“We are looking for some kind of broken relationship,” said Swanson, with regard to Byars. “Whether it’s an immediate relationship or revenge over a long period of time let us know. There was no struggle on scene, so we know that whoever was there (with Byars) was there without any kind of confrontation.”

“We have no suspects in custody yet,” said Swanson. “Rest assured we will find who is responsible and get answers. I need your help.”

Anyone with information regarding the death of Byars, call the sheriff’s office (810) 257-3422 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-5245, on the P3Tips mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersof Flint.com.