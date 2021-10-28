Sheriff’s fire investigators receive top honors

By David Fleet

Editor

A current Goodrich School Board trustee who also serves with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was honored recently for his actions as a detective/fire and arson investigator.

Det. Howard ‘Chip’ Schultz, a school board member since 2011 was one of two honored Oct. 22 for solving a series of arson fires in Royal Oak and Troy. The fires affected cars, homes and businesses in both communities. The investigation resulted in a prison sentence for the defendant.

Detectives Tom Bisio and Schultz both received “Investigator of the Year”awards from the Michigan Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators during the group’s annual banquet in Lansing.

“It’s fulfilling to get an arrest and a good conviction,” said Schultz, who also served as a liaison officer in the Milford School District and Sgt. EMS for Groveland Township.

Bisio, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, and Schultz, a 22-year veteran, worked with several other police departments to solve the series of arson fires between 2015-2019.

“I am super proud of our investigative team that works on fire investigations as well as our partnership with other police agencies in ensuring those that start arson fires are held accountable,” said, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Thomas Elliott Manes, 36, of Troy, was convicted of multiple felonies including arson, breaking, larceny and using a gun during a felony. The fires included a shed, garage and several vehicle fires in a small radius of one another in the northeast section of Royal Oak.

“It was an intense investigation,” said Schultz. “We often went door-to-door speaking with residents. The case had a lull for a while and then the suspect was caught on camera in Troy. There was no true motive.”

Manes pleaded guilty to eight of 14 counts and is serving 10-40 years in prison.

During the banquet, Bisio was sworn-in as president of the association’s Michigan Chapter. Schultz and Sheriff’s Detective Trevor Sanford were sworn-in as association board members.