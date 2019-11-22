By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- A long time area eatery is now under new ownership.

Sims Café, 8157 S. State Road, formally known as Tom’s Coney Cafe for the past 17 years will continue to serve the community.

On Oct 1, Steve Sims, along time cook at Sims County Coney along with other restaurants

Steve Sims, a 1993 Brandon High School graduate, learned the art of cooking at the family restaurant, Sims Country Coney in Ortonville. He has now cooked for almost 30 years and has perfected the art of the grill. Whether homemade cornbeef hash corned beef with Swiss or spare rib dinner—Steve will make it to perfection.

“I love to cook,” said Sims. “The busier the better. It’s about the customer and the great responses we’ve received for our food. That really makes it worthwhile. We get a lot of positive feedback. Everyone calls each other by their first names. I like that.”

Sims will provide a great quality food at an affordable price, he said.

“Sims will be affordable to customers,” he said. “We are now open at night until 8 p.m. We’ll focus on the homecooked old style meals—like scalped potatoes and ham. All my soup is homemade and excellent.”

There’s a mix of the old and new style cooking, he said.

“We use all Angus meats,” he said. “Stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

Sims Café is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (810) 636-2390.