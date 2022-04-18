Six candidates considered for Brandon Schools superintendent

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

During a special meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education selected six candidates for the first round of interviews for the superintendent position.The permanent position has been open since October of 2020, and since then the district has had two interim superintendents. The current interim is Dr. Gary Richards, who began in February and will be with the district until the end of June.

“The Brandon Board of Education is very excited that we had so many highly qualified candidates apply for our superintendent job,” said Board President Diane Salter. “We decided to interview six candidates that we see potential and would be a great fit here.”

The board will being the first round of interviews on April 25. At 6 p.m. April 25-27, the board will interview two candidates per night to determine finalists.

There will also be audience feedback forms that will be available in-person and virtually for those wishing to give input on candidates to the board.

“We believe it is our excellent, well-respected staff and community that drew these candidates to want to come here,” said Salter. “We want people to follow the process and welcome their input. The Brandon Board of Education is excited to have John Silveri navigate us through this process. We know we will find a person who will embrace out district, community and become a Brandon Blackhawk.”