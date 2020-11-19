By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

This year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, small businesses have been struggling. The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is hopeful that the annual Small Business Saturday will bring the community together to support the local small businesses on Nov. 28.

“Given the experiential memories that go with holiday shopping, and based on the year we’ve had, there will likely be a yearning to experience that again, but doing so safely,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA Executive Director.

“Thanks to assistance from Main Street Oakland County, we are providing your favorite merchants with sanitizer, masks, gloves, social distancing signage and floor decals, all in an effort to make your Downtown Ortonville shopping experience the most safe in our current environment.”

In conjunction with the DDA’s larger effort, ‘There’s No Place Like Ortonville for the Holidays’, the DDDA will also be providing incentives, giveaways and prizes to local consumers who shop Ortonville.

“Our role is to help them (DDA businesses) get a safe environment and communicate out a message about what the businesses are going to make it a safe environment for shoppers,” said Jenkins.

For more information, visit ortonvilledda.org.