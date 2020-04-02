Some area government meetings to go virtual

Some govs to meet electronically

By David Fleet

Editor

Attending a village or township meeting will soon take on a new look over the next few weeks.

On March 18, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-15 to order a temporarily change to the Open Meetings Act to allow public bodies to conduct their meetings electronically, while also facilitating public participation.

The order will expire at 11:59 p.m., April 15, 2020.

The order states that meetings must have two way oral communication for public attendees, provide a call in option, post a general meeting notice as well as a special notice for virtual meetings, and provide closed captioning.

“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families, but recognize that public bodies still have an obligation to conduct business as usual,” Whitmer said in a printed statement. “During this crisis, we must ensure that public officials can do their job to meet the needs of residents, while also ensuring that meetings remain open, accessible and transparent to the public.”

The Citizen reached out to Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships along with the Village of Goodrich and Ortonville. Go to thecitizenonline.com each day for updates.

*On March 16, the Brandon Township Board of trustees approved a “State of Emergency” resolution.

“(The resolution) authorizes the supervisor to temporarily expend funds, make contracts and execute other pertinent business during this emergency situation,” said Kathy Thurman, township supervisor. “Our April 6, regular meeting is cancelled. At this time, no decisions have been made regarding future meetings. I am looking at the possibility of holding a virtual or teleconferencing meeting if necessary.”

*On March 25, Groveland Township board of trustees hosted a special meeting via the “Zoom app.” The board OK’d a State of Emergency and is set to host the 7 p.m., April 13 township meeting via Zoom.

*The Village of Ortonville is currently working toward hosting a virtual meeting for their regular meeting at 7 p.m., April 27.

“Not only is it important for us to have meetings to address business, it is important to ensure the safety of our staff, council, and public by following the executive directives,” said Tonja Brice, Village of Ortonville council president.

Emergencies do not necessitate a meeting, added Brice.

“Our Emergency Operations Plan details the procedures in the event of an emergency. This allows for staff, council members and emergency personnel to work remotely and safely as a team. This may be unknown territory for us, and we are learning as things change and evolve each day, but we are always cognizant of the best was to follow policies and serve our community.”

The April 20 Atlas Township Board of Trustee meeting has been cancelled.

“We took care of a lot of business during March, nothing has to be dealt with right now,” said Tere Onica, Atlas Township supervisor. In the event the pandemic goes on any longer we’ll go to Zoom. The Zoom-technology efforts are great if everyone in the community has access to the Web. But they don’t — Zoom is not the best way to conduct a meeting.”

The April 9 Goodrich Village council meeting is cancelled.

“Even though we can host our village meetings electronically, there’s noting on the agenda that couldn’t wait until May,” said Shannon McCafferty, council president. While budgets and a variety of business is due in April—they are going to have to put everything on hold until this passes.”