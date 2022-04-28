Soon a smooth ride:Council OK’s Mill Street paving project

By Shelby Stewart

Ortonville- A smoother ride in the village is just around the corner.

During the regular meeting on Monday night, the village council voted 7-0 to approve additional funds to pave Mill Street from the Brandon Township parking lot to the Kearsley Creek. The area was previously torn up to put in a storm drain to prevent standing water in Crossman Park.

“The Village is eager to complete the Crossman Park Storm Drain project and leave Mill Street in downtown Ortonville better than it was when the project began,” said village manager Ryan Madis.

The plan is for the whole section of Mill Street to be repaved, not just the northern half that was torn up during construction.

The additional funds that were approved, up to $129,045, were due to an overage of original cost to the project after some unforeseen costs to keep the road safe and driveable. The total approved previously, that included paving, had to be used to the road repairs.

“We are coordinating with the contractor to complete the work without disrupting events and happenings downtown,” sad Madis. “We have a busy summer ahead, so it is important to complete this work and put our best foot forward for the coming season.”

The work is only expected to take a few days to complete, and is expected to begin Monday May 2.

“The village manager and the DDA executive director will be communicating with business owners and residents that are directly impacted, as timelines and road closures are scheduled,” he said. “As the plans are finalized, they will be shared and updated on the village website and social media.”

Anyone with questions can contact Madis at 248-627-4976.