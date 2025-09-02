Special meeting to discuss lease agreement with Vesper, township

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — At 7 p.m., Sept. 3, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees is expected to discuss a potential lease agreement between VESPER Energy and the township. The special meeting will be at Groveland Township Office located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly. The board tabled the lease decision in early August for further study.

Wednesday’s meeting will deliberate the proposed property lease agreement with Dallas-based VESPER Energy, who would locate the development of a Battery Energy Storage System on township property near The Mines of Groveland Industrial Park on the south side of Grange Hall Road near I-75. The BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. Key in the location is the overhead ITC lines that are necessary for the BESS to operate.

“The original proposed site was located on the far southwest corner of the township,” said Kevin Scramlin, supervisor, during the Aug. 11 township meeting.

“This site was selected without our input and is located close to many homes. If built there the potential for impact on surrounding residents and Holly High School could be significant. By contrast the new site on land we own gives us a measure of control we did not have. It’s located in a less residential area and if the project proceeds as a visual impact would be minimal.”