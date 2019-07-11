Speed factor in M-15 car, tree crash

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- According to the Genesee County Sheriff Department, a 36-year old male traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2002 Lincoln southbound on M-15 near Hills Lane reportedly tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, overcompensated and lost control in the early morning hours of July 9.

The vehicle left the roadway, flipping multiple times ejecting the driver before hitting a tree and tearing the car in half.

Investigators say speed, drugs and alcohol were likely a factor in the crash. As of press time a law enforcement were waiting on toxicology reports with possible charges pending the results.

The man received only minor injuries and transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. He was later treated and released.

The highway was closed for several hours between Kipp Road and Hills Lane for the investigation.