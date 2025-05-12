By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — Plenty is growing in the village.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on May 17, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and Friends of AMOS will host their annual Spring Garden Market in downtown Ortonville.

“The shops are open and ready for a fun-filled day,” said coordinator Toni Mariucci. “Hometown favorites and new vendors will be joining us for the market this year. Thanks to all the home-based and small businesses that donated raffle and swag items throughout the year.”

The vendor event will host flower, herbs and vegetable plats, fresh and handmade goods and artisans.

“Miss Fran will be holding storytime in Crossman Park and crafts throughout the day,” said Mariucci.

Friends of AMOS will be hosting a hanging basket fundraiser as well.

“Mill Street will be filled with the smooth sounds of Eugene Man,” she said. “There will also be a succulent presentation put on by For-Mar Nature Preserve and Arboretum at 10 a.m. and noon at Old Town Hall. The how-tos, all that good stuff.”

Also on-site will be hands on activities from Crossroad Village and information from Wint Nature Center.

For the first 50 shoppers to stop by the raffle booth, there will be swag bag giveaways. The event is also a fundraiser for Friends of AMOS.