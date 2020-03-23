Staff assigned to Brandon tests positive for COVID-19

On March 20, the Brandon School District let families know via email that an employee assigned to Brandon High School tested positive for COVID-19.

“This employee is recovering at home,” said Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw in the press release. “At this time, the employee is recovering at home.”

Due to health privacy laws, information about the employee has not been and will not be released. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends contacting your doctor if you have been or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever or symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

The custodial staff has been deep cleaning the district for several weeks. Under the recent ‘stay-in-place’ order from the governor, school is expected to resume April 13 state-wide.

“The health and welfare of our students and staff will remain our top priority,” said Outlaw. “We will continue to keep you updated with the most up-to-date information possible.”

Anyone with questions can email moutlaw@brandon.k12.mi.us