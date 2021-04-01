State bound

Nine area grapplers, eight from Goodrich and one from Brandon reached the Division 2 individual state wrestling finals today at Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids. At right, Brandon Blackhawk, Ronald Solis (25-3, 171 lbs.)

Front row from left: Landon Purdue, Brody Orcutt (22-2, 112 lbs.), Reid H ighlen, Kendra Vickory, Luke Francis and Hunter Stayton. Second row from left, Carson Richards (21-2, 135 lbs.), Brady Benson (21-5, 152 lbs.), Heremius Cheff (17-5, 119 lbs.), Ryan Angelo (16-10, 125 lbs.), Nolan Weber and Keegan Switzenburg. Third row from left, Dylan Angelo, William Garrard, Chance Carlson, Damian Bondy, Cameron Macklem (17-6, 189 lbs.), Easton Phillips (18-4, 140 lbs.) and Ryen Allen. Not pictured: Zach Schmitz (11-10, 215 lbs.), Jayden Compton and Clifton Orcutt. State qualifiers in bold. Photo by Patrick McAbee.