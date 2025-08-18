Steps and Stories kicks off back-to-school for students

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — On Aug. 13, 37 students in the Steps and Stories program at the Sashabaw Meadows clubhouse went on their annual back-to-school shoe shopping trip at the Oxford Meijer, 900 N. Lapeer Road, Oxford.

The program, which is put on by the Brandon Township Public Library in partnership with the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and the Ortonville VFW Post 582, focuses on improving reading and exercise for students over the summer. They also cover topis such as yoga, Spanish, safety and more.

“Steps and Stories helps the children with their reading confidence, builds friendships and teamwork, and expands their experience with other community partners like the Brandon Fire Department,” said Fran Hotchkiss, BTPL Outreach Liaison Librarian.

At the end of the eight-week summer program, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance with ARPA grant funds from Oakland County Youth Assistance sponsor a shoe shopping trip for the 37 students before school starts. The shopping tip ensures that each student in the program has a new pair of shoes for school, so they can continue to be active throughout the school year.