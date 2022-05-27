Steps and stories returns for 2022

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp — The free Steps and Stories program for Sashabaw Meadows and Clarkston Lakes manufactured home communities is back for the summer of 2022.

The program, sponsored by the Ortonville Order of the Eastern Stars and Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, is also in partnership with the Brandon Township Public Library and will run on Wednesdays June 22-August 10, 4-5:30 p.m. It is open to ages 6-12 who live in Sashabaw Meadows and Clarkston Lakes, and the program is at the clubhouse, 4359 Dogwood Blvd, Clarkston.

“Steps and Stories is a true community collaboration that supports students reading and exercising 30 minutes a day to have healthier minds and bodies,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Brandon Library Outreach Liaison. “The children will receive a snack, free books and learn new skills from teachers and community members while having lots of fun.”

Students will participate in a different activity each week, and there are limited spots available.

“Fire safety, outdoor games, yoga, Spanish, and drumFIT cardio drumming are just some of the great programs that will be offered,” said Hotchkiss. “I can’t thank BGYA and The Ortonville Eastern Stars enough for generously sponsoring this eight week program. The children benefit from it so much and learn skills they will use for a lifetime.”

To register for Steps and Stories, visit brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460. Registering for one session will register you for all 8 sessions.