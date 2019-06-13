There are still spots open for the summer program at the Sashabaw Meadows club house, made possible by the Brooksie Way Mini Grant. The program, Steps and Stories: Healthier Mind and Body, is open to students ages 6-12 that live Sashabaw Meadows and Clarkston. The program focuses on walking every day and reading on topics to help the students be healthier. The 10-week course meets on Wednesdays 3:30-5:15 p.m. starting June 19.

“Steps and Stories: Healthier Mind And Body will be an outstanding program with lasting benefits for the students and their families,” said Fran Hotchkiss, Outreach liasion librarian.

Presenters include GOB Gymnastics presenting a cheer and tumbling class, Shawn Tomlin, Nan Hobolth, Jan Pasteiner and Shannon Slater will present a drumFIT class, Kim Kay ,owner of Yoga 4U, will present a yoga and breathing class, Brandon Fire Department will host a first aid class, Lori Marino will share multicultural dances, and more to help students lead healthier lives.

Snacks will also be provided, through donations from Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and Seymour Lake United Methodist Church. The Ortonville Eastern Stars is also donating $500 to be used for 12 lucky children through a drawing to go shopping to buy a new pair of shoes at the end of the ten week program.

To register for the free program, call 248-627-1460.