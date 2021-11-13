JUREWICH, STEVEN JOSEPH of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 11, 2021. He was 75.

Steven was born August 21, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Paul and Helen Jurewich. He is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Jurewich; one daughter, Sandy (Ken); two sons, Steven Jurewich and Paul (Irene) Jurewich; five grandchildren, Jack, Max and Natalie Keais, Greyson and Vinsen Jurewich. Steve was retired from Detroit Edison and a veteran of the U.S. Navy-Vietnam. He was a member of the Ortonville VFW and the Chief Pontiac Post American Legion. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich. Pastor Kelly Todd officiating. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church or the Ortonville VFW. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com