Storms bring high winds, heavy rain to township, village

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-A pair of thunderstorms on June 26 and 29 that ripped through the area producing damaging winds and heavy rain, produced no cloud rotations which could have produced tornadoes.

JR Kirtek chief meteorologist for ABC Channel 12 News Flint said on Saturday five tornadoes were reported in the state, but none in the township.

“The winds in Tuesday’s storm were in excess of 58 mph,” said Kirtek, a meterorologist for more than 35 years. “Some winds topped 70 mph in the township but they were straight line.”

Kirtek said that later Tuesday afternoon a third round of storms gathered just south of Lansing moving east toward Genesee County but dissipated due to the earlier storm pulling energy out of the atmosphere.

“Tuesday’s storm hit the Goodrich area about 1 p.m. and was over Lapeer by 1:30 p.m.,” he said. “Atlas Township and Grand Blanc reported some damage. Summertime humid weather along with higher temperature are causing these storms to pop-up.”

Atlas Township Fire Chief Steve Bullen said his crews were busy with downed wires.

“A total of nine trees were down as a result of the storm,” said Bullen. “There were no injuries but plenty of power lines down and some road closed. Please if you see a wire down call 9-1-1 and stay clear.”