Stranger danger

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At 8:34 a.m., on Sept. 16, Brandon deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Country Meadows Trail. Deputies spoke with a woman, who said the day before, her daughter was waiting at the bus stop when a white Jeep driven by a white male stopped and offered to give her a ride to school. The driver stated he was a neighbor, but the daughter did not know the driver or recognized the vehicle and refused a ride. The Jeep then drove away.

The mother stated that nobody in the neighborhood has a white Jeep.

“Just a reminder for parents to talk to their kids or talk to them again about not getting into or approaching a vehicle driven by someone they don’t know,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander. “If anyone has a similar incident, please contact Detective Buhl or myself.”

To contact the substation, call 248-627-4911. If the situation is an emergency, dial 911.