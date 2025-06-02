Strength in Numbers gears up to provide help for area veterans

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Once again, the Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S State Road, Goodrich has teamed up with Davison-based Strength in Numbers in a grass-roots effort to provide a variety of items for area veterans that may need some help.

Renee Verbeke founded Strength in Numbers in 2014 with the help of family and friends to assist veterans in need. They also support Lapeer, Tuscola, Huron County Habitat for Humanity. Funded entirely by donations, all veterans are “vetted” before receiving assistance with most being referred by local veteran agencies such as Genesee County Veteran Services, OLSHA, or VA Hud-Vash program. Veterans provide a questionnaire and their DD-214.

“Strength In Numbers provides a full food pantry and storage area on the property that features items a veteran would need to move out of the shelter and into housing,” said Verbeke.

Items include new bedding, dishes, pots/pans, silverware, glasses, microwaves, toaster, coffee maker, shower curtain/rugs, bath and kitchen towels.Also, gently used living room, kitchen furniture, and dressers.

Locally, donations are accepted at Breakie Bunch Daycare along with GUMC, both at 8071 S. State Road, Sims Cafe, 8157 S. State Road, St. Mark Goodrich Catholic Church, 7296 Gale Road and Abeantogo, 7301 South State Road, Goodrich.

“The veteran is not always leaving a shelter,” said Verbeke. “Maybe it is just a situation of starting over or their child needs a bed. We fill whatever needs we are able to or find help if we can’t. We partner with many other groups to make all of this happen such as the Mid-Michigan Veterans Coalition.”

Donations can also be dropped off at 705 E. Flint St., Davison after calling or texting Renee at 810-877-3326 or Jeannine Page-Tear at the Goodrich United Methodist Church 810-636-2444.