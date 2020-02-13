Student scholarships available

By Shelby Stewart

Local scholarships are available to Brandon seniors for the upcoming college or trade programs.

“The Ortonville Lions Club has been awarding excellence of our graduating seniors in the form of scholarships for many years,” said Kim Bishop, a member of the Ortonville Lions. “We are proud to celebrate the outstanding youth that live here in Brandon Township.”

The Ortonville Lions aren’t the only organization to offer scholarships to local seniors. The Brandon High School counseling office also has applications for the Ortonville Rotary Club scholarship, a Community Service scholarship, the Eric Overall First Responders scholarship, the Michigan State University Financial Credit Union scholarship, the Ortonville Masonic Lodge scholarships and more will be available over the next few weeks. Some of these scholarships don’t just apply to college, either.

“Last year, we saw a need to recognize those seniors that were going into trade or vocational programs, as well as going to college,” said Bishop. “We proudly offer Military Signing Bonuses as well to say thank you to those who wish to serve.”

The Ortonville Lions Club will be offering the same this year, trade/vocational scholarships, military signing bonuses as well as academic scholarships for 2020 graduates. The Ortonville Masonic Lodge will also be offering trade/vocational scholarships and academic scholarships, and any 2020 BHS graduated going into an apprenticeship program or trade school are eligible.

Pick up the applications at the BHS Counseling office. Many of the requirements are the same for the local scholarships.

“We recieved 17 applications last year and that is about average,” said Bishop. “The Masons, even less. There is support out there, we just need to find a way to tap into it. We need to motivate the kids to apply for everything they can to help their families.”