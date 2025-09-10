Sue Hockin

HOCKIN, Sue Ann – of Goodrich, MI, age 77, passed away on September 9, 2025. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan 48438; Pastor Nick Berlanga officiating. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodrich United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Genesee County in honor of Sue.

Sue was born in Flint, Michigan, on September 23, 1947, the daughter of the late Lyle and Dorothy (Reed) Safford. On August 18, 1966, she married Wynn Hockin, Jr. in Flint, Michigan. A woman of deep faith, Sue was a dedicated member of Goodrich United Methodist Church, where she gave generously of her time and spirit. She lived her life with a heart for others – selfless, caring, and always putting the needs of those around her before her own. Her career as a nurse was more than a profession, it was a reflection of her compassionate nature and her gift for comforting and encouraging others. Sue loved her family dearly, cherishing every moment with her children and grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for animals, and she enjoyed feeding the birds and deer outside her home. She was a wonderful cook, a patient listener, and a source of encouragement to all who knew her. Loving, compassionate, and kind, Sue’s legacy is one of faith, generosity, and an unwavering devotion to family and friends.

Sue is survived by husband, Wynn Hockin, Jr.; children: Doug Hockin, Jackie Kohntopp, and Dave (Laura) Hockin; grandchildren: Ashley (Oshaine) McPherson, Joshua Hockin, Lauren (Dalton) Schafer, Chandler Kohntopp and Anelise Kohntopp; great grandchildren: Owynn McPherson and Oshasana McPherson; brother, Larry Safford; nephews: Jeff Safford and Casey Safford; many other loving family members and friends.