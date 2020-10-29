By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

From 6:30-8 p.m., Nov. 12 and Nov. 16, Brandon Schools, in partnership with Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Brandon Township Public Library and Oakland County Health Division, will be hosting a Suicide Prevention 101 program.

The sessions will be held virtually.

“The Brandon School District has a goal to teach students, staff, parents and community members about how we as a community can help to prevent suicide in our community,” said Diane Zedan, Preschool and Special Education Director at Brandon. “The school district has a goal of zero suicide in our community.”

All teachers, support staff, custodians, bus drivers and food service staff in the Brandon School District have already attended the presentation. Students will be learning about positive mental health, signs of suicide and how to talk about suicide and other mental health concerns in an appropriate way for their age and grade level this year.

“I am a retired teacher and I wanted to continue to be involved in the youth of our community. Almost immediately I became acutely aware of the struggles the youth are encountering,” said Judy Miracle, BGYA Secretary. “Friends are attempting and all too often succeeding at taking their own life. It’s more common these days than in my youth, but continues to affect many of us. That doesn’t change. We still feel helpless to prevent this loss. So, when I learned of this program ‘Suicide Prevention’ I was quick to sign up.”

Anyone who wants to register can call the Brandon Library at 248-627-1460 or go online to brandonlibrary.org/events. The event is free and the event link is bluejeans.com/931473786

“Joining parents, teachers and school administrators in that session made me aware of how frustrated we are,” said Miracle. “I learned a lot that evening and I feel more confident in what I can say to someone in deep despair.”