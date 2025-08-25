Summer feeding program in Brandon doubled over 2024

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The summer feeding program at Brandon Schools over doubled their participation this year.

“It was up over 127%,” said Brandon Food Services Director Ashley LaHaye. “It was a great way to ensure that students in the community continue to have access to healthy meals even while school is not in session.”

The program, Meet Up and Eat Up, served meals two ways, both congregate and non-congregate.

“We do congregate, which is in-person feeding at Harvey-Swanson, and we do that to feed the children that are there for different camps and activities throughout the summer,” she said.

For the congregate meals, the food service department served 1,240 breakfasts and 1,275 lunches.

The non-congregate feeding was meal pick-ups, and each pick-up included seven days of breakfasts, seven days of lunches, half gallons of milk, and fresh fruit and vegetables.

“The fresh fruits and vegetables is something new we did this year, and it really increased our summer participation, which was great to see,” she said.

The non-congregate program served 12,215 breakfasts and 12,215 lunches, which meant that 26,945 meals were served over the summer.

“So every Wednesday was an all-hands-on-deck situation,” she said. “All morning we were bagging up the bags there, and then from 1-3:30 p.m., parents lined up in their cars and we just loaded up cars for 2 and a half hours and it was a lot of fun. Parents were appreciative, it was a really great experience.”