By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The weather is warmer and Ortonville is the first stop for some summer fun.

From 5-10 p.m., on June 13, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority is hosting their first Summer Kick-Off event, which includes food trucks, live music, and a beer tent sponsored by the DDA.

“Join us for our official kick-off to summer,” said DDA president Courtney McClerren. “Come down, have some dinner, listen to some music.”

Live music will be provided by the band The Pool Boys, and the food trucks include Key Lime Time, NomNom Ninja, Natch’yo Nachos, Twisted Burger, and Bubble Bee Tea.

“It’ll also be the official unveiling of Heritage Pocket Part,” said McClerren.

The event leads into the first day of the Ortonville Farmers Market on June 14 at 9 a.m. They will be celebrating Father’s Day with a lot of giveaways and specials for dads who attend.

See more information on the event page on Downtown Ortonville’s Facebook page.