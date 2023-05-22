Summer M-15 culvert work

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.— From 4-6 p.m., May 31, Atlas Township, 7386 Gale will host an Michigan Department of Transportation informational meeting regarding two projects on M-15.

MDOT recently announced two projects on M-15 in Atlas Township beginning after June 1 that will provide area drivers with a few new slow-downs.

Replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads are scheduled. The culverts will be replaced simultaneously and to maintain traffic temporary signals allowing one lane of traffic through the work area will be installed. Message boards set up at the I-69 and I-75 ramps will notify drivers prior to entering M-15.

